Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A graffiti mural by Thai artist Alex Face is seen on a wall in Taipei's Central Culture Park (中央藝文公園), also known as Huashan Prairie (華山大草原), which was originally the site of Huashan train station from 1937 to 1986. Next to the site is the Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文化創意產業園區), where theater groups, painters, movie producers and directors from Taiwan and abroad showcase their creative talents. Photo courtesy of Thomas Passarini, taken on Jan. 19, 2017.