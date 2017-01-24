Taiwan Navy ranked '10th Most Powerful in World' by viral video

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- On Monday a user posted a video on the Taiwanese bulletin board website PTT which ranked Taiwan's Navy as number 10 in the world, launching a barrage of comments by netizens.
PTT user aotfs2013 posted a YouTube video titled "Top 10 Most Powerful NAVY in the World," created by Felix 10s, which starts the list with Taiwan's Navy in the number 10 position. The video, which has over 2 million views, then listed Italy, South Korea, France, the UK, Japan, and India, in the 9th through 4th positions, respectively. As for the top three, China was third, Russia second, and the U.S. was selected as the country with the most powerful navy in the world.
It is not clear what criteria Felix 10 used to determine this ranking, and there are many metrics that navies can be measured by such as personnel, tonnage, number of ships, aircraft, and weaponry. Some numbers by themselves are deceptive, North Korea has a fleet of 700 ships, but most of them are small patrol boats and are not in service, while Mexico has 56,000 naval personnel but only two destroyers. In terms of both tonnage and personnel, Taiwan's Navy is indeed the 10th largest in the world.
Felix 10's ranking:
10. Taiwan
38,000 personnel
117 ships
4 Destroyers
24 Frigates
4 Submarines
9. Italy
30,923 personnel
184 ships
2 Aircraft carriers
4 Destroyers
15 Frigates
6 Submarines
70 Aircraft:
8. South Korea
70,000 personnel
180 ships
12 Destroyers
11 Frigates
15 Submarines
7. France
36,776 personnel
130 ships
1 Aircraft carriers
11 Destroyers
11 Frigates
10 Submarines
206 Aircraft
6. UK
43,880 personnel
76 ships
1 Aircraft carriers
6 Destroyers
13 Frigates
10 Submarines
174 Aircraft
5. Japan
50,800 personnel
154 ships
26 Destroyers
11 Frigates
16 Submarines
4. India
58,350 personnel
219 ships
2 Aircraft carriers
10 Destroyers
14 Frigates
14 Submarines
213 Aircraft
3. China
255,000 personnel
485 ships
1 Aircraft carrier
26 Destroyers
46 Frigates
69 Submarines
710 Aircraft
2. Russia
130,000 personnel
271 ships
1 Aircraft carrier
4 Cruisers
15 Destroyers
4 Frigates
60 Submarines
359 Aircraft
1. U.S.
434,261 personnel
430 ships
10 Aircraft carriers
22 Cruisers
62 Destroyers
6 Littoral combat ships
72 Submarines
3,700 Aircraft
Many of the comments expressed awe at the size and might of the U.S. Navy:
"The U.S. would have no problem beating all the rest combined."
"No wonder China does not dare to wage war with the United States, even the children of China's own high officials are sent to the United States."
"The results over the decades are that the U.S. inflicts pain on the world."
"American Emperor: This year's protection money is due."
As for Taiwan's naval capabilities:
"If Taiwan provokes China's navy, the the Communist Party of China (CPC) will not necessarily want to fight."
"Taiwan's military power is not weak, it's that the location is bad, next door are all monsters."
"Taiwan is an island country, surrounded by demons, if it's not strong it won't survive."
"If Taiwan didn't have the intimidation by the CPC, we wouldn't need such armaments."