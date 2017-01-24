Taiwan Navy ranked '10th Most Powerful in World' by viral video

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- On Monday a user posted a video on the Taiwanese bulletin board website PTT which ranked Taiwan's Navy as number 10 in the world, launching a barrage of comments by netizens.

PTT user aotfs2013 posted a YouTube video titled "Top 10 Most Powerful NAVY in the World," created by Felix 10s, which starts the list with Taiwan's Navy in the number 10 position. The video, which has over 2 million views, then listed Italy, South Korea, France, the UK, Japan, and India, in the 9th through 4th positions, respectively. As for the top three, China was third, Russia second, and the U.S. was selected as the country with the most powerful navy in the world.

It is not clear what criteria Felix 10 used to determine this ranking, and there are many metrics that navies can be measured by such as personnel, tonnage, number of ships, aircraft, and weaponry. Some numbers by themselves are deceptive, North Korea has a fleet of 700 ships, but most of them are small patrol boats and are not in service, while Mexico has 56,000 naval personnel but only two destroyers. In terms of both tonnage and personnel, Taiwan's Navy is indeed the 10th largest in the world.

Felix 10's ranking:

10. Taiwan

38,000 personnel

117 ships

4 Destroyers

24 Frigates

4 Submarines

9. Italy

30,923 personnel

184 ships

2 Aircraft carriers

4 Destroyers

15 Frigates

6 Submarines

70 Aircraft:

8. South Korea

70,000 personnel

180 ships

12 Destroyers

11 Frigates

15 Submarines

7. France

36,776 personnel

130 ships

1 Aircraft carriers

11 Destroyers

11 Frigates

10 Submarines

206 Aircraft

6. UK

43,880 personnel

76 ships

1 Aircraft carriers

6 Destroyers

13 Frigates

10 Submarines

174 Aircraft

5. Japan

50,800 personnel

154 ships

26 Destroyers

11 Frigates

16 Submarines

4. India

58,350 personnel

219 ships

2 Aircraft carriers

10 Destroyers

14 Frigates

14 Submarines

213 Aircraft

3. China

255,000 personnel

485 ships

1 Aircraft carrier

26 Destroyers

46 Frigates

69 Submarines

710 Aircraft

2. Russia

130,000 personnel

271 ships

1 Aircraft carrier

4 Cruisers

15 Destroyers

4 Frigates

60 Submarines

359 Aircraft

1. U.S.

434,261 personnel

430 ships

10 Aircraft carriers

22 Cruisers

62 Destroyers

6 Littoral combat ships

72 Submarines

3,700 Aircraft



Many of the comments expressed awe at the size and might of the U.S. Navy:

"The U.S. would have no problem beating all the rest combined."

"No wonder China does not dare to wage war with the United States, even the children of China's own high officials are sent to the United States."

"The results over the decades are that the U.S. inflicts pain on the world."

"American Emperor: This year's protection money is due."

As for Taiwan's naval capabilities:

"If Taiwan provokes China's navy, the the Communist Party of China (CPC) will not necessarily want to fight."

"Taiwan's military power is not weak, it's that the location is bad, next door are all monsters."

"Taiwan is an island country, surrounded by demons, if it's not strong it won't survive."

"If Taiwan didn't have the intimidation by the CPC, we wouldn't need such armaments."