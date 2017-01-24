Shutdown of a power plant reactor gives rise to power supply alert

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said on Tuesday that No. 1 generation reactor in the Third Nuclear Power Plant was shut down in the morning, giving rise to an alarm signaling possible reduction in the country's power supply capacity.

The plant is located in the Kenting area near the southern tip of Taiwan.

Taipower said that the shutdown of the reactor was attributed to a mechanical breakdown in the initial investigation and that there are no risks of radiation leaks and other nuclear security issues arising from the accident, adding that an overhaul is under way.

The state-owned power company said that the country's maximum electricity consumption on Tuesday is estimated at 2,735 MW, but the maximum power supply capacity on the same day is 2,861.6 MW, giving rise to the “orange light” power supply alert.

Atomic Energy Council official Li Chi-ssu said that it is the first time that a reactor in the Third Nuclear Power Plant was shut down because of a mechanical breakdown, whereas in the past reactor shutdowns in the plant were caused by hitches in the power supply system.

Meanwhile, witnesses saw gas steaming out of the power plant at the time of the shutdown. In response, Taipower said that emission of white clean steam during a shutdown is normal and there's no need to be worried about radiation leaks and other nuclear security issues.