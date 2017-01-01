XPEC chairman should serve 30 years in jail: prosecutors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Gaming company XPEC Entertainment Inc. Chairman Aaron Hsu should serve 30 years in prison for having embezzled NT$4 billion (US$127.5 million), prosecutors said Tuesday.

The case has also led to the issuing of arrest warrants for a gaming tycoon from China and a Japanese national, while a former Cabinet minister and two prominent media figures were being investigated separately.

Last year, a Japanese firm announced it was going to make a bid for XPEC, leading to an estimated 30,000 Taiwanese investors buying stock in the firm, only to end with a decision by the foreign company to abandon the deal.

Due to protests by the investors, prosecutors opened an investigation during which they reportedly uncovered a conspiracy by Hsu and others to talk up the Japanese bid and made illegal profits.

In the indictments announced by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office Tuesday, Hsu was charged on seven counts, while nine other suspects were also named. During questioning, the XPEC chairman had taken a particularly uncooperative stance, leading to the 30-year sentence request, reports said. Prosecutors also asked the court to confiscate the NT$4 billion in profits.

The Chinese citizen wanted in connection with the affair was believed to be gaming tycoon Wang Ji, CEO of Zhejiang Century Huatong Group, reports said.

Separate investigations are still proceeding into the alleged role played by three independent directors at XPEC, former Economics Minister Yiin Chii-ming, prominent TV personality Sisi Chen and former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Yong-ping.