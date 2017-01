Australian Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $37.4 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12), France, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

'Women

Quarterfinals

Venus Williams (13), United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers (9), Spain, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4.

Women Quarterfinals

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (2), Czech Republic, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Xu Yifan (11), China, 6-1, 6-1.

Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, and Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, and Peng Shuai (12), China, def. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (3), Russia, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Mixed Second Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Lukasz Kubot (5), Poland, 6-4, 5-7, 10-3.

Legends Doubles Round Robin Men

Michael Chang and Todd Martin, United States, def. John and Patrick McEnroe, United States, 1-4, 4-3 (2), 4-3 (4).

Carlos Moya, Spain, and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, def. Pat Cash, Australia, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, 4-3 (1), 1-4, 4-3 (1).

Mansour Bahrami, France, and Todd Woodbridge, Australia, def. Jacco Eltingh and Paul Haarhuis, Netherlands, 4-2, 1-4, 4-3 (4).

Women

Iva Majoli, Croatia, and Alicia Molik, Australia, def. Nicole Bradtke and Rennae Stubbs, Australia, 4-3 (3), 4-3 (3).

Junior Singles Boys Second Round

Corentin Moutet (5), France, def. Vlad Andrei Dancu, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexandre Rotsaert, United States, def. Dan Added (14), France, 6-2, 6-1.

Duarte Vale (6), Portugal, def. Moerani Bouzige, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Yshai Oliel (4), Israel, def. Matthew Dellavedova, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Shinji Hazawa, Japan, def. Jesper de Jong, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, def. Tseng Chun Hsin, Taiwan, 0-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Lucas Vuradin, Australia, 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Michael Vrbensky, Czech Republic, def. Mikhail Sokolovskiy, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Girls Second Round

Jodie Anna Burrage (6), Britain, def. Michaela Haet, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Naho Sato, Japan, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Ekaterina Vishnevskaya, Russia, def. Chen Pei Hsuan, Taiwan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Rebeka Masarova (1), Switzerland, def. Wang Xin Yu, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Carson Branstine (13), United States, def. Lin Baijing, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Liang En Shuo, Taiwan, def. Wang Xiyu (3), China, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1.

Mai Hontama (10), Japan, def. Mihika Yadav, India, 6-2, 6-1.

Junior Doubles Boys First Round

Tseng Chun Hsin and Yin Bang Shuo, Taiwan, def. Marvin Moeller, Germany, and Naoki Tajima (2), Japan, 6-3, 7-5.

Second Round

Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, def. Maxence Broville, France, and Vlad Andrei Dancu, Romania, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Toru Horie, Japan, and Wu Yibing (1), China, def. Simon Carr, Ireland, and Max Stewart, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Girls Second Round

Caty McNally and Natasha Subhash (5), United States, def. Denisa Hindova and Johana Markova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Ali Collins, Britain, and Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Federica Bilardo and Tatiana Pieri, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen and Malene Helgo, Norway, def. Hurricane Tyra Black and Jimena Rodriguez-Benito, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Emily Appleton and Jodie Anna Burrage (1), Britain, def. Oleksandra Andrieieva, Ukraine, and Sofya Lansere, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Canada, and Carson Branstine (3), United States, def. Chen Pei Hsuan, Taiwan, and Naho Sato, Japan, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Anri Nagata, Japan, and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Marta Kostyuk (2), Ukraine, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

