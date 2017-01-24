Hi-Lifes to suspend operation for two hours on LNY’s Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hi-Life convenience stores will suspend operations for two hours on Lunar New Year's Eve to allow staffs on duty to have a reunion dinner with their families.

A photo of a public letter to Hi-Life’s employees purportedly written by the company’s general manager was posted on Facebook, saying that they will suspend operations for two hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 to allow their employees to sit down with their coworkers or families in these two hours to enjoy the dinner the company provides, and enjoy the year's rare moment of reunion.

Later Monday, the convenience store chain verified that the information in the email was correct. Around 1,000 of Hi-Life's 1,300 stores have also confirmed that they will suspend operations from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Many netizens praised the company for the policy.

Employees will be paid during the two suspended hours, and the company will provide every store with a full reunion meal set for those who are on duty to bring home.

Hi-Life's decision to suspend operations marked a historic move for convenience stores across Taiwan, while other convenient chains including Family Mart and 7-11, have said that they will continue normal operations throughout the Lunar New Year holiday.