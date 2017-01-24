BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

ASIA-TRUMP-TRADE — Several countries expressed hope Tuesday that the Trans-Pacific Partnership could be salvaged, after President Donald Trump's decision on a U.S. withdrawal from the trade pact left its future in serious jeopardy. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 850 words.

TRUMP IN ASIA-HOPES AND FEARS — People across Asia are poised for a potentially dramatic change in relations with Washington under President Donald Trump after decades with the United States as a major military and economic presence. By Louise Watt. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CHINA-PHILIPPINES — State media cite a senior Chinese official as saying China and the Philippines have agreed on $3.7 billion worth of projects to boost cooperation. SENT: 250 words.

CHINA-TWO CHILD POLICY - The number of births in China has risen nearly 8 percent in the year after the government loosened its unpopular one-child policy. SENT: 220 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

SKOREA-EARNS-SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS - Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled over a year earlier thanks to record-high earnings from its brisk memory chip business and strong smartphone sales despite costly Galaxy Note 7 recalls. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FOXCONN-DISPLAY PLANT - The Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs. SENT: 290 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and regulatory policies. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 450 words, photos.

