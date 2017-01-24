Capitals thrash Hurricanes, Rangers edge Kings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored twice as the Washington Capitals kept the offense rolling to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Monday night and extend their point streak to 14 games.

Orlov doubled his goal output for the season and Justin Williams, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have won three in a row and haven't lost in regulation since Dec. 27. Washington scored on six of its 25 shots on Cam Ward and handed Carolina its fourth consecutive loss.

Braden Holtby made 25 saves for his 23rd victory of the season. The only goal he allowed came from Jordan Staal on the power play in the first period.

RANGERS 3, KINGS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots to lead New York over Los Angeles.

Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel and Mats Zuccarello scored to help New York win its third straight since a three-game losing streak.

Jordan Nolan and Kyle Clifford scored while Jeff Zatkoff finished with 14 saves for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLAMES 0

TORONTO (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored twice to tie his career high with 20 goals this season while Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots as Toronto ended a two-game winless streak with a win over Calgary.

Kadri beat Brian Elliott twice and Andersen captured his second shutout as a Leaf.

Rookies Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, which sits third in the Atlantic Division with 53 points.

Elliott gave up four goals on 28 shots.