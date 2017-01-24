Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste dumping case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man convicted of illegally dumping human waste into a harbor from a floating strip club he was operating has been spared serving any prison time.

Darren Byler was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Prosecutors were seeking an 18-month prison term.

Byler, who plans to appeal the federal case, says he was targeted because of disapproval over the business he ran on the 94-foot "Wild Alaskan," a converted crabbing boat.

Byler was convicted in 2015 of dumping sewage in violation of the federal Refuse Act and for lying to federal authorities about it. His wife, Kimberly Riedel-Byler, was found not guilty of the same charges.

Federal prosecutors say Byler piped sewage aboard Wild Alaskan bathrooms into the harbor near Kodiak in 2014.