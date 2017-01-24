UN envoy: Key Cyprus security issues studied with 'new eyes'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy trying to help promote the reunification of Cyprus says key security issues including the continued presence of Turkish troops are being looked at "through new eyes" and the political will is there to find solutions.

Espen Barth Eide told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors Monday that because Greek Cypriots want Turkish troops out and Turkish Cypriots want them to remain, both sides and the guarantors of Cyprus' security — Britain, Turkey and Greece — are focusing on new ideas.

He said questions being asked include whether new "mechanisms" and new "connections" to the international community and neighboring countries can ensure that all Cypriots feel secure.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aiming at union with Greece.