Packers look for next step after another NFC title game loss

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) — With Aaron Rodgers in his prime, the Green Bay Packers should always be a contender to get to the Super Bowl.

They just have to figure out how to win one more contest after coming up short in the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons.

The offseason started Monday at a subdued Lambeau Field. Players packed duffel bags and cleaned out lockers a day after the 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

By no means is Rodgers showing signs of decline after turning 33 in December. Not after leading the league with 40 touchdown passes. Not after backing up his "run the table" statement with brilliant play during an eight-game winning streak.

At the same time, the thinking around much the NFL when the Packers won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season was that a new era of championships was dawning in Titletown, with Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy leading the way .

"I still feel pretty young, I think I have a number of years left in me (where) I can play at a high level," Rodgers said after the game Sunday. "We've just got to make sure we're going all-in every year to win. And I think we can take a big step this offseason."

There are several key personnel decisions to be made for a franchise that usually abides by a "draft and develop" philosophy.

Green Bay, which finished the regular season ranked 31st in pass defense, could use help at cornerback after veteran Sam Shields' season-ending concussion in Week 1 forced younger players to assume more responsibility.

On offense, running back Eddie Lacy goes into the offseason looking for a contract after playing just five games because of an ankle injury. Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang, a locker room leader whose contract also is expiring, is hoping to return.

But Monday was about cleaning up. Disappointed players quietly packed up belongings and waited to have wrap-up meetings with coaches.

A trying season full of injuries, including the low point of a 4-6 record, had come to an end with an eighth straight postseason appearance and another shot to get to the Super Bowl.

"I know it's not really what people want to hear right now after a disappointing loss, but I think everybody's really proud of what we were able to do this year and proud of the way that the guys just stuck together," Lang said.

As long as Rodgers is at quarterback, the Packers should always be an NFC favorite. Left tackle David Bakhtiari just doesn't agree with the notion that Green Bay might have a "window" of winning with Rodgers.

"So if he's the standard, I'm completely fine with whatever window we have," Bakhtiari said. "I think it's stupid when people talk about a 'window.' I think it's dumb."