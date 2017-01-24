The Latest: Most of Lanai expected to have power by evening

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on an island-wide power outage on the Hawaiian island of Lanai (all times local):

1 p.m.

The utility that serves the Hawaiian island of Lanai is aiming to restore power to most of the island by Monday evening.

The entire island has not had electrical service since Saturday after strong winds snapped or damaged utility poles.

The Maui Electric utility says crews hope to restore power to Lanai City by Monday evening.

The utility says 19 of the island's utility poles were snapped or damaged during the weekend windstorm. The utility is working on fixing the last of the broken poles in Lanai City before working to repair the remaining nine poles in Manele.

Billionaire Larry Ellison purchased 98 percent of the 141-square-mile island in 2012.

Lanai is home to about 3,000 people.

Lanai resident Matt Kawasaki says the island's three main stores are open, powered by generators.

10:20 a.m.

The entire Hawaiian island of Lanai has not had electrical service since Saturday after strong winds snapped or damaged utility poles.

The Maui Electric utility says Lanai's 1,700 customers are still without power Monday. Crews are working to repair 19 utility poles on the 141-square-mile island.

Billionaire Larry Ellison purchased 98 percent of Lanai in 2012.

Maui County spokesman Rod Antone says Lanai lost electricity and telephone service about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He says cellphone service is spotty.

Antone says the county is working on getting information to the island that is home for about 3,000 people.

Lanai resident Matt Kawasaki says the island's three main stores are open, powered by generators.

He says a lot of residents have been barbequing. But they're worried about perishable food spoiling.