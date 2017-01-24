Philadelphia bans employers from asking salary history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is banning employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary history, a move supporters say is a step toward closing the wage gap between men and women.

Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill Monday, saying, "What is good for the people of Philadelphia is good for business, too."

Comcast has vowed to challenge the measure in court, and the city's Chamber of Commerce is backing the cable giant. They say the law goes too far in dictating how employers can interact with potential workers.

Advocates contend that since women have historically been paid less than men, the practice of asking for a salary history can help perpetuate a cycle of lower salaries.

Women in Pennsylvania are paid 79 cents for every dollar a man earns.