Cynosure soars on deal talk; Qualcomm slumps on Apple suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Kate Spade & Co., up 64 cents to $18.40
Bloomberg News reported that the handbag maker has attracted takeover interest from Coach, Michael Kors and international companies.
Qualcomm Inc., down $8 to $54.88
Apple is suing the maker of semiconductors, one of its major suppliers, for $1 billion in a patent fight.
Sprint Corp., up 25 cents to $9.18
The mobile phone carrier is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists including Jay-Z.
Halliburton Co., down $1.65 to $54.80
The oilfield service company warned of weaker demand in markets outside North America and its revenue missed forecasts.
McDonald's Corp., down 88 cents to $121.38
The world's biggest hamburger chain reported a fourth-quarter drop in sales at established U.S. locations.
United Continental Holdings Inc., down $2.49 to $72.75
Six of the airline's flights were canceled and 200 more were delayed Sunday because of a computer problem.
Cynosure Inc., up $2.90 to $46.75
The maker of medical lasers is considering a sale or other kind of deal, Bloomberg News reported.
Yahoo Inc., up 35 cents to $42.40
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether two massive data breaches should have been reported sooner to investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.