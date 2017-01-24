Before NCAA ban, Harbaugh taking Michigan to Rome, Italy

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is taking his team to Italy before the NCAA ban on spring break sports trips goes into effect.

The Wolverines will hold three spring practices at the training facility of soccer club AS Roma in Rome. Michigan held part of its spring practice last year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, during spring break.

The NCAA last week moved to ban certain trips for sports teams while school is not in session. The new rule goes into effect in August.

Michigan did not announce on Monday the exact dates of the trip, but said in a release it would take place "after finals toward the end of winter semester in April." The school said the team will visit landmarks and U.S. military personnel during the trip.

