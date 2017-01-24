White NYC officer awaits punishment in killing of black teen

NEW YORK (AP) — The disciplinary trial of a white New York Police Department officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has ended, but his punishment probably won't be known for several weeks.

NYPD lawyers have sought to get Officer Richard Haste fired, saying he botched department tactics in the shooting of 18-year-old Ramarley Graham in 2012.

The officer's attorneys say he thought Graham was drawing a gun when he fired. No weapon was recovered.

An administrative judge heard evidence at a public proceeding at police headquarters that included testimony from Haste and ended with closing arguments Monday. The judge will submit a written recommendation about Haste's fate to the police commissioner, who has final say.

The NYPD would confirm Haste's firing. But department policy prohibits revealing the specifics of any lesser punishment.