WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Jan. 20 $19,909,554 Statutory debt limit Suspended Total public debt outstanding Jan. 20 $19,947,305 Operating balance Jan. 20 $382,078 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $72,650 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $62,805 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec -$208,359 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$215,551 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $740,771 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $765,645 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec $949,130 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $981,196 Gold assets in Dec $11,041