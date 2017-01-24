New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|73.10
|74.94
|73.03
|74.63
|Up
|1.59
|May
|73.75
|75.43
|73.70
|75.17
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|74.38
|75.87
|74.34
|75.65
|Up
|1.40
|Oct
|72.73
|Up
|.84
|Dec
|71.20
|72.15
|71.20
|71.92
|Up
|.73
|Mar
|71.52
|72.10
|71.52
|71.90
|Up
|.60
|May
|71.66
|Up
|.53
|Jul
|71.70
|71.70
|71.44
|71.44
|Up
|.49
|Oct
|70.94
|Up
|.49
|Dec
|70.68
|Up
|.49
|Mar
|70.72
|Up
|.49
|May
|70.76
|Up
|.49
|Jul
|70.80
|Up
|.49
|Oct
|70.84
|Up
|.49
|Dec
|70.88
|Up
|.49