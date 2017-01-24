New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|20.35
|20.72
|20.24
|20.64
|Up
|.46
|Apr
|20.32
|20.69
|20.26
|20.63
|Up
|.41
|Jun
|20.19
|20.32
|19.96
|20.29
|Up
|.36
|Sep
|19.83
|20.04
|19.70
|20.01
|Up
|.31
|Feb
|19.70
|19.87
|19.57
|19.85
|Up
|.26
|Apr
|19.00
|19.17
|18.91
|19.16
|Up
|.20
|Jun
|18.37
|18.53
|18.28
|18.52
|Up
|.16
|Sep
|17.96
|18.11
|17.92
|18.10
|Up
|.14
|Feb
|17.72
|17.81
|17.62
|17.81
|Up
|.11
|Apr
|17.21
|17.34
|17.21
|17.34
|Up
|.13
|Jun
|16.98
|17.05
|16.96
|17.05
|Up
|.16
|Sep
|16.98
|Up
|.14