  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/24 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 153.00 156.75 152.90 155.40 Up 2.20
May 155.30 159.10 155.30 157.80 Up 2.20
Jul 157.80 161.40 157.65 160.10 Up 2.20
Sep 159.85 163.50 159.85 162.30 Up 2.20
Dec 162.80 166.55 162.80 165.25 Up 2.20
Mar 166.70 169.35 166.70 168.10 Up 2.25
May 168.35 170.10 168.35 169.65 Up 2.20
Jul 169.85 171.60 169.85 171.20 Up 2.20
Sep 171.35 173.00 171.35 172.65 Up 2.15
Dec 173.35 175.00 173.35 174.70 Up 2.15
Mar 177.10 Up 2.15
May 178.50 Up 2.20
Jul 179.80 Up 2.15
Sep 181.20 Up 2.15
Dec 182.00 Up 2.15