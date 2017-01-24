New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|153.00
|156.75
|152.90
|155.40
|Up
|2.20
|May
|155.30
|159.10
|155.30
|157.80
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|157.80
|161.40
|157.65
|160.10
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|159.85
|163.50
|159.85
|162.30
|Up
|2.20
|Dec
|162.80
|166.55
|162.80
|165.25
|Up
|2.20
|Mar
|166.70
|169.35
|166.70
|168.10
|Up
|2.25
|May
|168.35
|170.10
|168.35
|169.65
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|169.85
|171.60
|169.85
|171.20
|Up
|2.20
|Sep
|171.35
|173.00
|171.35
|172.65
|Up
|2.15
|Dec
|173.35
|175.00
|173.35
|174.70
|Up
|2.15
|Mar
|177.10
|Up
|2.15
|May
|178.50
|Up
|2.20
|Jul
|179.80
|Up
|2.15
|Sep
|181.20
|Up
|2.15
|Dec
|182.00
|Up
|2.15