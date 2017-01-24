Tombstones on Rio beach for kids killed by stray bullets

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian civil rights organization is placing tombstones on Copacabana Beach to commemorate children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio de Paz group has also spread over the sand a large Brazilian flag with several holes representing bullets.

Monday's action follows the death of a 2-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet while playing in northern Rio de Janeiro. The case is under investigation.

The host city of the 2016 Summer Olympics has long struggled with violence. Shootouts between drug traffickers, or between traffickers and police, are common. Some of the violence occasionally spills into touristy and well-to-do neighborhoods.

Rio de Paz estimates that at least 31 children in Rio have been killed by stray bullets in the last 10 years.