Syrian refugee chocolate maker turned away at US border

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Syrian chocolate maker who brought his family business from his war-ravaged homeland to Canada says he has been denied entry into the United States where he had planned to meet with the governor of Vermont.

Tareq Hadhad's family arrived in Canada in December 2015 three years after fleeing Syria and soon launched their business, "Peace by Chocolate." The business' website says the family ran a successful chocolate factory in Syria that was destroyed by a missile. The family fled to Lebanon before being invited to Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke of the family's journey during a United Nations speech last year.

Hadhad tells The Associated Press he was turned away at the U.S. border Sunday after being told he didn't have the required documentation.

Hadhad says he still hopes to visit Vermont.