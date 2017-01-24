Dog reunited with Florida family after mother's fatal crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A dog that fled a fatal car crash that killed one of its owners has been reunited with the family in Florida.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kdBHRJ ) the 2-year-old redbone coonhound named Copper was found Friday on the Daytona State College campus.

Copper fled the scene after the Jan. 14 crash that killed 35-year-old Crystal Duncan. Duncan had been taking Copper to the veterinarian when her car crossed the median and three lanes of oncoming traffic before hitting a palm tree and a parked car.

Duncan's partner and 14-year-old son searched for Copper for nearly a week. Scott Jackson said he would bring Copper to Duncan's memorial service because "that's what she would want."

Copper was treated for a neck wound the dog apparently suffered in the crash.

