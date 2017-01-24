BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

BRITAIN-BREXIT LAWSUIT — Britain's 11 Supreme Court judges rule on one of the most contentious constitutional issues in decades, deciding whether the government or Parliament has the power to trigger the country's exit from the European Union. The government says if it loses, it will ask lawmakers to approve legislation supporting the start of divorce talks. UPCOMING: Developing from judgment at 0930 GMT, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-SYRIA TALKS — Second day of talks between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition. By Phillip Issa. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

ITALY-AVALANCHE — Following rescue efforts after an avalanche buried an Italian hotel. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

KYRGYZSTAN-TRIAL — A verdict is expected in the retrial of an ethnic Uzbek journalist, Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life on charges of stirring up ethnic hatred in a case that has drawn international criticism. UPCOMING: Developing.

GREECE-MIGRANT BURNOUT-PHOTO GALLERY — Many migrants living in warehouse tent camps in Greece are feeling burned out. They try to keep busy as they dream of a better life in Western Europe but because of a harsh winter and bitter cold many rarely venture out. By Muhammed Muheisen. UPCOMING: 550 words by 1000 GMT, photo package.

BRITAIN-EARNS-RBS — Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland announces fourth-quarter earnings. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0800 GMT.