Venezuela's opposition marches to demand regional elections

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are marching in Venezuela's capital to demand authorities set a date for overdue regional elections.

Monday's march coincides with the anniversary of the return of democracy following the 1958 overthrow of dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez.

The opposition says Venezuela's democracy is once again at risk due to the government's refusal to allow a recall referendum against Maduro to go forward and the refusal to schedule gubernatorial elections that should've taken place last year.

A Vatican-sponsored effort to mediate dialogue between the two sides and help Venezuela overcome a severe economic crisis appears have reached a standstill. In addition to elections, the opposition is demanding Maduro's government free some 100 jailed activists.

Pro-government supporters are also marching Monday.