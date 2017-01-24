  1. Home
  2. World

France's President in Colombia to show support for peace

By  Associated Press
2017/01/24 01:15

French President Francois Hollande, left, and

French President Francois Hollande, right, an

French President Francois Hollande, left, and

French President Francois Hollande, right, em

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, righ

French President Francois Hollande, left, and

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — French President Francois Hollande is in Colombia's capital as part of a two-day tour and he's expressing his support for a peace deal to end the country's half-century conflict.

It's the first visit to the South American nation by a French head of state in 28 years.

Hollande was received with honors Monday by President Juan Manuel Santos. He is expected to travel Tuesday to a rural zone where guerrillas belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are preparing to turn over their weapons to United Nations-backed observers as part of a historic peace deal.

France is a major supporter of the peace deal as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and through donations to rebuild war -orn communities being channeled through the European Union.