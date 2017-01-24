Rare historical artifacts to be put on display in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Thousands of rare maps, manuscripts and other artifacts, including the 1493 publication of a letter Christopher Columbus wrote to Spain's king and queen describing his discoveries in the New World, are being donated to the University of Miami and Miami Dade College.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2iSDQlt) that real estate magnate Jay Kislak and his foundation are donating the collection of pre-Columbian and early American artifacts, which will be put on permanent display at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

The artifacts also include a two-volume account of the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition and a 1521 volume describing Cuba.

The estimated value of the donation is $30 million. Kislak also has donated thousands of historical artifacts to the Library of Congress.

