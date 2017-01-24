  1. Home
Ex-mayor pleads guilty in Wild West museum artifacts case

By MARK SCOLFORO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/01/24 00:37

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania mayor has pleaded guilty to 20 counts of receiving stolen property related to his ill-starred effort to bring a Wild West museum to his city.

A lawyer for 67-year-old former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed says his client faces serious health problems and felt pleading guilty was the right thing to do.

The plea came before jury selection for his trial on 114 counts. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 94 charges.

Reed's lawyer says all 20 counts to which he pleaded guilty involve photos or documents.

Prosecutors say the plea brings justice for the state as well as for the city that Reed led for nearly three decades. Harrisburg eventually recovered about $4.4 million of the estimated $8.3 million it had paid.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.