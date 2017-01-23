Australian Open Glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A look at the Australian Open on Monday:

WEATHER: Sunny before evening rain. High of 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit).

ATTENDANCE: Day: 25,937; Night: 16,944. TOTAL: 42,881.

MEN'S FOURTH-ROUND RESULTS: No. 3 Milos Raonic def. No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; No. 9 Rafael Nadal def. No. 6 Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; No. 11 David Goffin def. No. 8 Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2; No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov def. Denis Istomin 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-1.

WOMEN'S FOURTH-ROUND RESULTS: No. 2 Serena Williams def. No. 16 Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4; No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. No. 22 Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-3; No. 9 Johanna Konta def. No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-4; Mirjana Lucic-Baroni def. Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY: 18: the number of years since Mirjana Lucic-Baroni last appeared in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon 1999.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I live in a movie and in a fairytale in my mind, so I guess eventually it was bound to happen" — Serena Williams, talking about Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's marriage proposal.

QUARTERFINAL SINGLES MATCHES TUESDAY: No. 4 Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga; No. 17 Roger Federer vs. Mischa Zverev; No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. CoCo Vandeweghe; No. 13 Venus Williams vs. No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Early showers, high of 22 C (72 F).