Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — The top Hamas official from the Gaza Strip has arrived in Egypt for meetings with security officials, the highest level visit by a member of the Palestinian militant group since Egypt's army overthrew an Islamist president in 2013.

Egyptian security officials say Ismail Haniyeh arrived late Sunday. Hamas officials confirmed the visit. All spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Hamas, an Islamic militant group with historic links to Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, enjoyed warm relations with Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a top Brotherhood figure who was overthrown by the military after a divisive year in power.

The Egyptian government tightened an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Hamas-ruled Gaza shortly thereafter, but in recent months there have been signs of a thaw in relations.