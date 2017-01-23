McDonald's sales rise globally, but dip in US

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald's says global sales rose 2.7 percent at established locations as growth overseas offset a drop in the U.S.

The world's biggest burger chain attributed the decline at home to a tough comparison from the year-ago period, when it launched its all-day breakfast menu. The results nevertheless illustrate challenges for McDonald's in its push to revitalize its image while facing broader industry challenges, including supermarkets and convenience stores selling more prepared foods.

For the quarter, McDonald's Corp. reported a profit of $1.44 per share, topping the $1.41 per share that Wall Street expected, according to FactSet. Revenue was $6.03 billion, above the $6 billion analysts expected.