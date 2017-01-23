Iraq premier orders probe into violations by troops in Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into violations of human rights and other abuses purportedly committed by government troops and paramilitary forces battling the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul.

Haider al-Abadi says the probe will examine "cases of kidnappings, mistreatment and violations" against civilians. Al-Abadi blamed "groups that exploit the good name" of Iraqi regular forces and Shiite and Sunni paramilitaries for such incidents.

Monday's statement also says that the abuses are recorded and then posted on social media to "defame the real image of the brave security forces and their sacrifices."

Al-Abadi's statement came days after the U.N. demanded a government probe into a video purportedly showing brutal treatment and killing of at least three IS suspects in a newly-taken area in eastern Mosul.