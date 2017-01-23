10 suspected Indonesian migrants drown off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say 10 bodies, believed to be Indonesian migrants, were found washed ashore after their boat capsized. Two Indonesians were rescued.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official said villagers discovered the bodies of six women and four men on a beach in southern Johor state on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media, said two Indonesians were rescued. He said the boat may have been carrying about 40 people who were trying to enter Malaysia illegally.

Many Indonesians risk their lives by traveling on unsafe boats to work in Malaysia illegally.