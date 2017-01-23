MOEA promotes MIT label ahead of Chinese New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As the Chinese New Year is approaching and many people are buying new and better home appliances, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is encouraging people to look for the MIT Smiling Labels and the home appliances that carry this label.

"There are many kinds of different home appliances, and it can be confusing how to pick the right ones. What you can look for is home appliances with the MIT Smiling Labels,” the MOEA said in a statement. “This means that they are guaranteed by the national government and can be repaired easily. The label is designed to help the general public choose home appliances.”

The MIT Smiling Label, launched by the Industrial Development Bureau of the MOEA, not only certifies product quality and Taiwanese origin, it also ensures that they are safe to be used, the MOEA said.

The MIT Smiling Label home appliances system has two characteristics: made in Taiwan and good value for money, the MOEA said, adding that it includes 40 quality certification standards, covering air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.