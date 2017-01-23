Protesters who blocked Polish premier's car being questioned

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors have started questioning 21 anti-government protesters whose images have been posted by police over allegations they violated "legal order."

The interior minister says that the suspects broke the law by blocking Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's car and disturbing the work of a state TV crew during the Dec. 16 protest outside parliament. The prosecutors began questioning them Monday. If convicted, they could face fines or brief jail sentence.

A lawyer for the protesters said that posting their photos provoked angry comments about them on the internet, and warned they would take the case to court.

He said that his clients used no violence during the protest and broke no laws. But Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak insists that public order has been violated and wants them punished.