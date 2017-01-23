The Latest: Cardin opposes Tillerson for sec'y of state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on activities in Congress (All times EST)

7:15 a.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says he can't support President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says in a statement that Rex Tillerson's business orientation and confirmation hearing answers could compromise his ability to forcefully promote U.S. values and ideals.

Specifically, Cardin said he based his opposition on Tillerson's unwillingness to call Russia and Syria's atrocities "war crimes," or to describe Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's extrajudicial killings as gross human rights violations.

Cardin also said the former Exxon Mobil CEO misled the committee about the company's lobbying against sanctions, such as penalties against Russia for its annexation of Crimea.

The Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on Tillerson's nomination on Monday afternoon.

3:30 a.m.

All eyes are on Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as a Senate committee is poised to vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state.

The nomination of Rex Tillerson got a boost on Sunday after two influential Republican senators — John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — offered tepid endorsements of the former Exxon Mobil chief. The focus shifts to the Foreign Relations Committee on Monday afternoon as the members, including Rubio, cast their votes on Tillerson.

Rubio, whom Trump defeated for the GOP presidential nomination last year, clashed with Tillerson at a committee hearing earlier this month. Rubio bridled at his refusal to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" or condemn human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines in strong enough terms. He chided Tillerson over the need for "moral clarity."