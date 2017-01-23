BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-INTERNET CONTROLS — China is beefing up a campaign to root out services that circumvent the government's internet censorship with a 14-month-long "clean-up" of the internet industry. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CHINA-GOLF CRACKDOWN — China launches a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses in an effort to conserve water and land, and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay off the links. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 520 words.

PUSHING ASIA'S BUTTONS — How can you get under the skin of an Asian country? Diplomatic body searches, bomber flights, shrine statues and even doormats have set governments on edge. A nation-by-nation look at Asia's figurative, and in one case literal, sacred cows. SENT: 1,480 words, photos.

INDIA-FADING TYPEWRITER — The end is coming, though admittedly it may not look that way at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, when dozens of young Indians have arrived for morning classes at Anand Type, Shorthand and Keypunch College. Looking around the cramped classrooms, you might think that the typewriter still has a future in India. But in one of the last places in the world where it remains a part of everyday life, twilight is at hand. By Tim Sullivan. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

THAILAND-INSURGENCY-LEADER'S DEATH — More than a decade ago, Sapae-ing Basor was one of Thailand's most wanted, his face plastered on posters around the south offering more than $250,000 for his capture. But when the spiritual leader of many Muslims in insurgency-torn southern Thailand recently died in self-imposed exile in Malaysia, it wasn't just thousands of followers that noted his passing. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences. By Dake Kang. SENT: 730 words, photos.

JAPAN-EMPEROR — A government panel studying the possible abdication of Japanese Emperor Akihito is to release a report that supports enacting special legislation that would apply to him but not to future monarchs. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 940 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE — The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 returns to port in western Australia, where officials from the countries that funded the fruitless search gathered to thank them and to defend their decision to end the hunt despite recommendations from investigators that it continue. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 540 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-ROOF COLLAPSE — An Afghan official says the roof of a shoddily constructed house in a refugee camp in eastern Afghanistan collapsed as a family was sleeping inside, killing six family members. SENT: 130 words.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech without sex jokes or expletives, telling a gathering of Miss Universe contestants that he was told to be careful with his language. By Bullit Marquez. SENT: 410 words, photos.

INDIA-BULL-TAMING SPORT — Fans of a traditional bull-taming ritual in southern India attack a police station with stones and set some vehicles on fire in anger at being forcibly evicted from the beach where they been protesting for the past week in support of the sport. SENT: 340 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-MUSIC VIDEO DEATH — An actor is killed while filming a scene featuring several guns for an Australian band's music video. SENT: 160 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — SENT: 180 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Major global stock markets are mostly lower after U.S. President Donald Trump promises "America first" policies, adding to concern about possible protectionism. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 700 words.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-NOTE 7 — Samsung Electronics says flaws in the design and production of batteries used in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, not its hardware or software, made it prone to catch fire. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CHINA-STOCK TRADER SENTENCED — A star Chinese stock trader who was arrested after a market collapse in 2015 is sentenced to 5½ years in prison on charges of manipulating prices and insider trading. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words.

