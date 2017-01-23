8 Thai women arrested for prostitution in Taiwan

Eight Thai women were arrested Friday for being involved in the illegal sex trade in Miaoli County.

The eight Thai nationals, aged 20 to 30, came to Taiwan to offer sex services at a rented apartment in Zhunan Township. They were arrested after arriving in Taiwan after two days, while their original intention was to make money by providing sex services before and during the Lunar New Year festival, the police said.



The women said they came to the island using the visa waiver Taiwan offers to Thai travelers , and they were taken to Zhunan by unidentified pimps soon after their arrival in Taiwan and began their "business," selling 30-minute sessions for NT$2,200, the police said.

An investigation has been launched into the criminal ring that was responsible for bringing in the Thai nationals, the police said.