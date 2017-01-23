Eq. Guinea opposition denounces arrival of Gambia's Jammeh

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Equatorial Guinea's opposition has denounced the government's decision to welcome exiled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who flew to the Central African nation over the weekend after 22 years in power.

Andres Esono Ondo, secretary general of the Convergence for Social Democracy, said in an email Monday that President Teodoro Obiang would be responsible "for what might occur" as a result of Jammeh's presence on the country's soil.

In a statement over the weekend, opposition groups said welcoming Jammeh was like welcoming "the waste of Africa."

Obiang's government not yet commented on Jammeh's presence in Equatorial Guinea.

Jammeh lost the December election to Adama Barrow but refused to step down, forcing Barrow to be inaugurated last week in Senegal. Barrow is now planning his return to Gambia.