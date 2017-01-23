A man arrives in time for his girlfriend’s birthday after biking 2,000 kilometers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A Chinese man biked more than 2,000 kilometers across a large area of China in 15 days to arrive on Sunday just in time to be with his girlfriend on her birthday, according to a Chinese media outlet.

Chengdu Business Daily reported that a 27-year-old man surnamed Kuo works for a bicycle shop in Beijing. In August last year, he got acquainted with a woman surnamed Chiang on the Internet, and later they became boyfriend and girlfriend, the daily reported.

Kuo said his girlfriend is fond of walking as a way of travel and has taken a bike trip along the Sichuan-Tibet Highway, and that both share the same hobbies, according to the daily.

Kuo said his girlfriend’s birthday is Jan. 22, and on Jan. 7, he set out from Tongzhou District, Beijing in northeastern China for Neijiang City, Sichuan Province in southwest China, according to the paper.

During the first four days, he had flat tires on his bike eight times and encountered heavy traffic congestion, during which he could only push his bike along slowly, according to the daily.

After riding his bike more than 2,000 kilometers in 15 days, he finally got to Neijiang on Jan. 22 just in time to be with his girlfriend on her 21st birthday.

They have made a pledge to set out from Chendu for a walking tour to Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region, and after that they will start from Lhasa for a bike trip across Nepal, the daily said.