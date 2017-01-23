The Latest: 2 weekend tornadoes in South Carolina confirmed

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes struck South Carolina over the weekend, injuring one woman as storms that moved across the South over the weekend killed at least 18.

The weather service says a tornado touched down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Barnwell County and moved into Bamberg County. The other occurred in Orangeburg County a few minutes later.

Forecasters said Sunday that both storms had been confirmed as tornadoes.

A woman was trapped in a mobile home that was damaged near Blackville. She was taken to a hospital but there was no word on her injuries.

No injuries were reported in the twister in Orangeburg County.

Hundreds of trees were blown down and several homes and barns were damaged.

There was a tornado watch Sunday afternoon for six counties from Aiken to Manning, but no tornadoes were reported.

___

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on its two-day assault on the region.

Severe weather put millions of people in the South on edge and left seven dead in one south Georgia trailer park alone Sunday. Authorities reported four deaths Saturday in Mississippi as the storm system ramped up. It was so big parts of it threatened the Carolinas and north Florida.

Authorities in south Georgia's Cook County confirmed seven people died at a mobile home park in the rural community of Adel, where about half of the 40 homes were leveled. Debris lay about not far from mobile homes largely untouched but emptied of survivors and cordoned off by police.