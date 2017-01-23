‘Most beautiful bookstore’ Tsutaya to open in Taipei

Tsutaya, a Japanese bookstore franchise is opening its first overseas branch in Taipei Tuesday, locating at 5th floor of Dream Mall in Xinyi District.

The TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE will be a “book and café” themed bookstore, selling not only Chinese, Japanese, and English books but also music albums and DVDs, coffee, cocktail, and the brand’s selective stationery.

TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE is chosen amongst Flavorwire's list of 20 most beautiful bookstores in the world, with an elegant atmosphere and abundant collections of books, music, and movies.

The bookstore plans to open five branches in Taiwan within three years. Each store will have different style according to the local environment and target audience.