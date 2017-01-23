AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The inauguration of President Donald Trump drove many in Asia to the streets, with Filipino protesters burning a mock U.S. flag bearing Trump's image and thousands of Australians joining in a march in Sydney.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, relatives of those lost aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 were devastated by news that the search for the airliner had been called off, nearly three years after it disappeared in the Indian Ocean. Malaysia, Australia and China have agreed not to resume the search unless they get information about the plane's specific location.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a two-day official visit to Vietnam, where Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appealed for greater investment in the Southeast Asian country.

Ethnic Chinese communities across the continent prepared for Chinese New Year on Jan. 28 by making traditional foods. And in Tokyo, half-naked parishioners threw cold water on themselves at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in an annual cold-endurance festival.

