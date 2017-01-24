Balmy weather expected on Lunar New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The first day of the Lunar New Year in 2017 falls on Saturday. After a cold start to the week, forecasters predict lots of sunshine and cool temperatures between the Lunar New Year's Eve and next Monday, the third day of the holiday.

A strong cold air mass has gripped much of the country since last Friday and the mercury in the northern part of the country remained low until early Tuesday, with lows of 12-13 degrees Celsius in Taipei and 15-16 degrees in central and eastern Taiwan. The cold air mass will begin to weaken on Tuesday, with the temperature predicted to climb higher to between 16 and 21 degrees in the daytime across the northern and eastern part of the country.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) indicated that another strong cold air mass is to arrive on Wednesday with a chance of precipitation in eastern Taiwan and occasional showers in the mountainous areas across the country.

CWB official Chang Hsin-hua said dry weather will prevail after the Lunar New Year's Eve, with a daytime high of 21 degrees in the north area and 26 degrees in the central and southern areas of Taiwan.

Warm weather is forecast for the first three days of the Lunar New Year, and a northeasterly wind will follow next Tuesday with a higher chance of rain in the northern and eastern part of the island.

According to the CWB, the highest temperatures between Friday, the Lunar New Year's Eve, and Sunday will reach 24 degrees in northern Taiwan, 26 and 27 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, respectively, and 23 degrees in the East.