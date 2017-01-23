75 percent of hot springs fail inspections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As the temperatures dipped over the weekend, business was brisk at hot springs across Taiwan, but according to results of recent government inspections, 75 percent of hot spring facilities failed to pass the inspections, with Dragon Valley Hotel and Paradise, Sun Hot Spring & Resort in Taichung City, and Great Roots Forestry Spa Resort in New Taipei City having failed the most inspections.

Cabinet-level Department of Consumer Protection chief Liu Chin-fang said the department and related authorities conducted safety inspections in five categories along with the first time ever hot spring water quality tests on 24 hot spring facilities located in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taichung City, Yilan County, Miaoli County and Taitung County in October and November last year.

A total of 18 hot spring facilities failed at least one test, and the failure rate is as high as 75 percent.

According to her statistics, in the area of safety inspections, four to six operators failed in each of the facility safety, sanitary management, building safety and fire safety categories.

As for the hot spring water quality tests, she said five facilities failed the inspections, including Dragon Valley Hotel and Paradise, Sun Hot Spring & Resort, Great Roots Forestry Spa Resort, and SweetMe Hotspring Resort in Beitou District, Taipei City.

Senior consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming said that the three facilities that failed in both safety inspections and hot spring water quality tests are Dragon Valley Hotel and Paradise, Sun Hot Spring & Resort, and Great Roots Forestry Spa Resort.

He said 24 operators had rectified situations in rechecks and only two are being placed in the watch list for fire safety improvement.

He advised consumers to choose hot spring facilities that have the official “Certified Hot Spring” logo.