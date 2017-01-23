  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Photo of the day: Rooster struts at Nantou Lantern Festival

The theme of this year's lantern is the rooster, representing the Chinese zodiac animal for this Lunar New Year

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/23 14:34

The 2017 Nantou Lantern Festival opens on January 21(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Nantou Lantern Festival kicked off on January 21 as the Nantou County Government began distributing over 10,000 free small rooster lanterns to visitors.

A rooster lantern is the main attraction this year, representing the upcoming Year of Rooster in the lunar calendar. Besides the lantern show, the government is also holding the Nantou International Sand Sculpture Art Festival as well as the Dinosaur Park nearby. Visitors are welcome to go to the exhibitions during the day, and then enjoy the glow of over 1,000 lanterns at night.

The lantern festival will take place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 19 at the Nantou County Expo Center square (No. 26 Zuci East Road, Nantou City).
Photo of the day
Lantern Festival
Nantou
year of rooster
Lantern

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the day: Cosmos flowers blooming in Kinmen
2017/01/20 16:46
Photo of the day: Tropical Agriculture Expo opens in Pingtung
2017/01/19 14:53
Photo of the day: Psychedelic dragon sculpture
2017/01/18 16:55
Photo of the day: Cherry blossoms bloom in Kaohsiung
2017/01/17 17:41
2017 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to feature daily fireworks, light and dancing fountain shows
2017/01/17 16:44