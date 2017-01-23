Photo of the day: Rooster struts at Nantou Lantern Festival

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Nantou Lantern Festival kicked off on January 21 as the Nantou County Government began distributing over 10,000 free small rooster lanterns to visitors.

A rooster lantern is the main attraction this year, representing the upcoming Year of Rooster in the lunar calendar. Besides the lantern show, the government is also holding the Nantou International Sand Sculpture Art Festival as well as the Dinosaur Park nearby. Visitors are welcome to go to the exhibitions during the day, and then enjoy the glow of over 1,000 lanterns at night.

The lantern festival will take place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 19 at the Nantou County Expo Center square (No. 26 Zuci East Road, Nantou City).