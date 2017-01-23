Search teams find 4 more bodies in Tehran building collapse

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's official news agency says search teams have found four more bodies of victims from last week's deadly building collapse in Tehran.

IRNA's report on Monday quotes Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the fire department, as saying the four bodies do not belong to any of the firefighters still missing and believed buried under the rubble.

So far, only six bodies have been retrieved. One injured firefighter died in hospital a day after Thursday's collapse.

Authorities have yet to offer definitive casualty figures.

Iran's state-run Press TV initially reported that 30 firefighters had been killed, without elaborating. Later, authorities said more than 20 firefighters had been killed.

The building collapsed after it was engulfed in a fire, the worst in Tehran since a 2005 blaze at a historic mosque killed 59.