BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SKOREA-SAMSUNG NOTE 7 -- Samsung Electronics said that tests of more than 200,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones found defects in two sets of batteries from two different manufacturers that made the devices prone to catch fire. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE — The ship involved in the recently halted hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 returned to port in western Australia on Monday, where officials from the countries that funded the fruitless search gathered to thank them and to defend their decision to end the hunt despite recommendations from investigators that it continue. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 500 words, photos.

PUSHING ASIA'S BUTTONS -- How can you get under the skin of an Asian country? Diplomatic body searches, bomber flights, shrine statues and even doormats have set governments on edge. Here's a nation-by-nation look at Asia's figurative, and in one case literal, sacred cows. SENT:, 1400 words, photos.

JAPAN-EMPEROR -- A Japanese government panel studying a possible abdication of Emperor Akihito is set to release an interim report that supports enacting special legislation that is applicable only to him. SENT: 200 words.

SOUTH CINA SEA WATCH -- China is not happy with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's high-profile visits to the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam over concerns that he may be trying to pull the rug out from under Beijing's efforts to pacify its neighbors in and around the South China Sea. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 900, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Japanese stocks tumbled while Chinese markets gained Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump promised "American first" policies, adding to concern about possible protectionism. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 610 words.

