Policeman posts note explaining his on-the-job nap

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A police officer felt compelled to post a note explaining the reason for his sleeping on the job, after a spate of high-profile cases in which whistleblowers have reported first responders to the media for minor infractions.

User Chang Kate on the Taiwanese Facebook group Baoliao Commune posted a photo of a police officer slumped over at a table in what appears to be a restaurant with a handwritten note affixed to a cup sitting in front of him reading:

"We finally got back at 2 a.m. after having gone to Taichung to provide support, there was no place to rest, don't report me!"

The editor of Baoliao Commune explained that there have been "tattletales" in the past who have abused the 110 police emergency line to alert emergency personnel of lesser infractions and included a transcript of an example of a frivolous 110 call made the previous day. The editor added "This is the 110 police report system! Please leave social resources for those who really need it!"

The transcript of the phone call reads:

"There are three police officers and one of them is suspected of not wearing gloves and has shrunken them inside, he appears to have a disability, please investigate."

Many netizens were supportive of the police officer:

"Support the military, police, consumers, health care workers

in having reasonable rest and meals."

"If I saw something like that, I would probably leave a couple box lunches and two bottles of water... really hard work."

"I really feel that those who report such things are very strange."

"Police. Firefighters are also human beings."

In January of last year, a person filed a complaint that two firefighters were having a late night snack in uniform after having taken a patient to the hospital. In April of last year, a police officer was reported for buying lunch while still in uniform, causing much controversy over the seemingly innocuous act.