Taiwan Cement president dies after falling down stairs

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan Cement Corp. (TCC, 台泥) chairman and president Leslie Cheng-yun Koo (辜成允) died Monday morning from injuries sustained after tumbling down a flight of stairs two days earlier.

While attending a wedding banquet at the Regent Taipei, the 62-year-old business mogul fell down a flight of stairs sustaining life-threatening injuries, and was immediately rushed to neighboring Mackay Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

Koo had suffered severe head trauma and was placed in an intensive care unit at Mackay Hospital, before later being transferred to Cheng Hsin Hospital. According according to TCC, the flagship subsidiary of TCC Group, he died from his injuries at 6:20 a.m.

After serving as the general manager of TCC since 1991, the Board of Directors elected him as the chairman of the enterprise in 2003. During his tenure as chairman, Koo greatly advanced the public image of TCC by reorganizing the company, improving operational efficiency, and attacking the mainland cement industry, while placing much greater emphasis on environmental protection.

In addition to serving as chairman of TCC, Koo served as chairman and president of several major subsidiaries of TCC Group, including China Synthetic Rubber Corp. and Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp. He also served as the Chairman of the Taiwan Britain Business Council and a Director of the ROC-USA Business Council and the Sino-British Culture and Economy Association.